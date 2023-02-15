GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.84%), JEF(10.46%), and GOOG(10.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:STOR by 85,000 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.73.

On 02/15/2023, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $32.21 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned 11.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC bought 31,750 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 173,448. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 02/15/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.62 per share and a market cap of $284.85Bil. The stock has returned -23.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 13,000-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $76.78 per share and a market cap of $60.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 399.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 15,937 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.53 per share and a market cap of $14.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

During the quarter, GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC bought 10,250 shares of NYSE:BN for a total holding of 73,692. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 02/15/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.54 per share and a market cap of $59.90Bil. The stock has returned -19.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

