Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4370 TOWN CENTER BLVD. EL DORADO HILLS, CA 95762

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 282 stocks valued at a total of $867.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.07%), MSFT(3.41%), and ABBV(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 461,782 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/15/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.33 per share and a market cap of $169.38Bil. The stock has returned -19.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 75,889 shares in NYSE:HSY, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $230.55 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, The Hershey Co traded for a price of $238.9 per share and a market cap of $48.99Bil. The stock has returned 19.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hershey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-book ratio of 14.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:D by 198,596 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.8.

On 02/15/2023, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $58.06 per share and a market cap of $48.38Bil. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KMB by 122,677 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.05.

On 02/15/2023, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $128.58 per share and a market cap of $43.40Bil. The stock has returned 0.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-book ratio of 79.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 97,795 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.68 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $147.49 per share and a market cap of $182.00Bil. The stock has returned 17.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.