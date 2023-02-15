RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $466.00Mil. The top holdings were WAT(3.23%), C(2.31%), and BKR(2.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 22,219 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $372.97.

On 02/15/2023, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $365.85 per share and a market cap of $50.10Bil. The stock has returned 35.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BLD by 23,630 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.1.

On 02/15/2023, TopBuild Corp traded for a price of $200.4 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TopBuild Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 247,603-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.9 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.15 per share and a market cap of $136.54Bil. The stock has returned 11.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 13,010 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/15/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.79 per share and a market cap of $686.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 37,370 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.59.

On 02/15/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $116.01 per share and a market cap of $73.67Bil. The stock has returned 18.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

