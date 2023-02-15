S&T Bank/PA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $542.00Mil. The top holdings were STBA(5.42%), AMSF(4.88%), and ACM(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S&T Bank/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,647-share investment in NYSE:ABC. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $157.98 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $157.36 per share and a market cap of $31.83Bil. The stock has returned 13.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, S&T Bank/PA bought 64,256 shares of NAS:AMSF for a total holding of 343,049. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.94.

On 02/15/2023, AMERISAFE Inc traded for a price of $53.16 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned 9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMERISAFE Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-book ratio of 2.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

S&T Bank/PA reduced their investment in NAS:CARG by 218,790 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.7.

On 02/15/2023, CarGurus Inc traded for a price of $17.13 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -49.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarGurus Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 71,288-share investment in NYSE:NLSN. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.94 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned 43.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

S&T Bank/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 211,673 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.15.

On 02/15/2023, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $3.93 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned -52.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

