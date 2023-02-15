PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 415 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.07%), MMM(5.85%), and BRK.B(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI’s top five trades of the quarter.

PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI reduced their investment in NYSE:EPD by 107,500 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.62.

On 02/15/2023, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.61 per share and a market cap of $57.89Bil. The stock has returned 18.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 200,000 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 556,571. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.

On 02/15/2023, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $13.09 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned 39.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 22,080 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.66 per share and a market cap of $196.67Bil. The stock has returned -28.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 47,485 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/15/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.33 per share and a market cap of $169.38Bil. The stock has returned -19.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 27,561 shares of NYSE:FTV for a total holding of 47,710. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.28.

On 02/15/2023, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $69.02 per share and a market cap of $24.36Bil. The stock has returned 6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

