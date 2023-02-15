Palouse Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

717 West Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA 99201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $1.45Bil. The top holdings were REGN(6.89%), BLK(6.76%), and AVGO(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palouse Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. bought 6,438 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 7,653. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $501.4.

On 02/15/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $602.3099999999999 per share and a market cap of $251.70Bil. The stock has returned 7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-book ratio of 11.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 48,508-share investment in NYSE:MET. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.63 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $72.05 per share and a market cap of $56.13Bil. The stock has returned 5.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 10,757-share investment in NAS:AMGN. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $268.06 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $241.03 per share and a market cap of $128.70Bil. The stock has returned 11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 35.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:IBM by 20,197 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.94.

On 02/15/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $136.01 per share and a market cap of $122.97Bil. The stock has returned 9.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 3,991 shares in ARCA:SDY, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $128.98 per share and a market cap of $23.93Bil. The stock has returned 6.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.