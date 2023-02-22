Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Raises $6 Million in Direct Offering of Common Stock

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ( REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that it completed a registered direct offering of 395,779 shares of common stock at a price of $15.16 per share, raising net proceeds of approximately $6 million.

Chicago Atlantic sold shares of common stock directly, without the use of underwriters or placement agents, to institutional investors registered pursuant to its effective shelf registration statement. The Company expects to deploy the proceeds to fund its loan pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

John Mazarakis, Executive Chairman of Chicago Atlantic, noted, “The execution on this equity raise at an accretive value demonstrates our commitment to a disciplined approach to capital raising and deployment. With our strong loan pipeline of higher yielding loans, we expect to continue funding new loan opportunities on an accretive and opportunistic basis.”

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ( REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
(615) 942-7077
[email protected]

