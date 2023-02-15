BOKF, NA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

BOKF, National Association, of which the BOKF stands for Bank of Oklahoma Financial, is a financial services company that provides a variety of services such as banking, both personal and commercial, and investment and trust. BOKF, NA is based out of Tulsa Oklahoma. The company operates as a subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, which is a $31 billion regional financial services company. BOKF, NA operates with seven banking dicisions: Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Kansas City, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, and Colorado State Bank and Trust, and has full service banks located in eight states. The company was originally established in 1910 and was formerly known as the Bank of Oklahoma, National Association, before changing its name to its current BOKF, NA. BOKF, NA is currently headed by Stanley A. Lybarger, who acts as the company’s CEO and President. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, energy, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors such as utilities and telecommunications and real estate to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing asset allocation. BOKF, NA’s top 10 holdings make just approximately 18.8% of its total holdings and the company had a most recent turnover rate of 16.16%. The company’s top holdings include Exxon Mobil Corp., iShares Trust - Core S&P Mid-Cap 400 Exchange Traded Fund, iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund, Apple Inc., and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts, in order of decreasing asset holdings. All of its holdings make up less than 2% of its total holdings except for its top two holdings of which Exxon Mobil Corp. makes up 6.5% of its total.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 891 stocks valued at a total of $5.42Bil. The top holdings were IWB(4.76%), XOM(4.10%), and MSFT(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOKF, NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 1,034,758 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 1,336,329. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.37 per share and a market cap of $85.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 68,057 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 1,225,732. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.98.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $227.91 per share and a market cap of $29.05Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 36,503 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 244,442. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/15/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.64 per share and a market cap of $381.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 105,698 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 465,313. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.52.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $125.14 per share and a market cap of $23.54Bil. The stock has returned 4.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 144,004 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 484,640. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.70999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $91.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned -4.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

