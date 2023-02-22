LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Energy (AIM:AEG, ATGVF), the international biomass based renewable energy business, has been awarded two trademarks for the registration of CoalSwitch® in the United States and United Kingdom.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued Trademark Registration No. 6,707,687 for CoalSwitch® and the UK Intellectual Property Office has issued Trademark Registration No. UK00003838916 for CoalSwitch®. The issuance of both trademarks is an important step for AEG as it grows its intellectual property portfolio through the continued development of its CoalSwitch® technology. Additional trademark applications have commenced for registration of the trademark in other international markets.

“These trademarks are not only important to the protection of our intellectual property, they also protect our customers by ensuring that only products made through our patented process can be called CoalSwitch,” said Michael Rowan, CEO of Active Energy.

AEG’s next generation biomass technology, CoalSwitch, has been shown to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 99 percent compared to coal and up to 97 percent compared to natural gas in an independent report from Life Cycle Associates. This is in addition to independent testing carried out under the STEP Program (working with Rocky Mountain Power) that showed this fuel can readily co-fire with coal and in doing so significantly reduces emissions and produces fewer pollutants.

AEG has also renewed its Chain of Custody (CoC) and Controlled Wood certifications that are compliant with Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) standards for CoalSwitch confirming that it only uses forest-based materials from responsible sources and that all AEG’s suppliers have committed to the strictest standards of forest management.

About Active Energy Group:

Headquartered in London with operations in the United States, Active Energy Group plc (AIM: AEG, ATGVF) is a biomass-based renewable energy company focused on the production and development of next generation biomass products that have the potential to transform coal fired power and heavy industries and the existing renewable biomass industry.

AEG has developed a proprietary technology which transforms waste biomass material into high-value renewable fuels. Its patented product CoalSwitch® is a leading drop-in biomass renewable fuel that can be blended and co-fired with coal at any ratio without requiring significant plant modification or wholly replacing existing feedstock resources. More information is available at www.aegplc.com and www.coalswitch.us

FSC License Code: FSC-C175386