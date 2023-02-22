LL Flooring to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 1, 2023

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on March 1, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering pin number 350102. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through March 8, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 and entering pin number 591127. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LLFlooring.com.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with more than 440 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005093/en/

