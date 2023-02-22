OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 earnings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its results.

What: OneSpaWorld Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 financial results conference call.

When: Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 am ET.

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.

Dial-in: To access the live conference call, please dial (877) 283-8977 (international dialers please dial (412) 542-4171) and provide the conference ID: 10175333.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed at (844) 512-2921 (international dialers (412) 317-6671), passcode 10175333. The conference call replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at www.onespaworld.com.

About OneSpaWorld:

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 179 cruise ships and at 51 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise line industry of the historically fast-growing international leisure market and has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, irreplicable operating infrastructure, extraordinary team and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 65 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005135/en/