Introducing Yext Chat: Conversational AI for the Enterprise

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the launch of Yext Chat, a new product that empowers organizations to create conversational experiences with cutting-edge AI. The company plans to publicly release Yext Chat later this year and invites interested parties to join+the+waitlist for a closed beta.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005288/en/

YextChat_businesswire_2400-PR.jpg

Yext has launched Yext Chat, a new product that empowers organizations to create conversational experiences with cutting-edge AI. (Graphic: Yext)

Designed specifically for the enterprise use case, Yext Chat leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) including OpenAI’s GPT-3, the Yext+Knowledge+Graph, and other proprietary technology to deliver an accurate and natural language chat experience that allows users to ask any question they want about a particular knowledge set. General-purpose large language models are trained on a wide variety of public datasets, which often include little to no authoritative information about a business. Because of this, the accuracy of generated responses cannot be reliably or independently verified, a challenge for businesses, especially when models create inaccurate or misleading “hallucinations.”

To function effectively within a business context, natural language chat experiences must be able to answer questions by referencing curated sets of knowledge. Yext addresses this with the Knowledge Graph, a headless content management system (CMS) that uses entity relationships to optimize an organization’s content for voice search, chatbots, and other sophisticated AI. Yext Chat generates answers with content stored in the Knowledge Graph, which allows businesses to confirm that responses are accurate and grounded in real-world information. With Search+Term+Clustering and other robust analytics, Yext customers can easily identify and fill content gaps by adding new content to the Knowledge Graph, creating a flywheel where organizations can continually improve their answers and refine Yext Chat experiences based on the questions being asked.

“We believe it's critical that every organization start to understand what AI can do for them. Yext is here to help,” said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. “Yext Chat is a transformative product that will provide every business with world-class conversational experiences that are safe, reliable, and easy to manage. Combining large language models with our Knowledge Graph unlocks a tremendous amount of potential and opportunity for our customers. Recent innovations brought conversational AI to consumers. Yext is bringing conversational AI to the enterprise.”

The company has been infusing AI and large language models throughout its Answers Platform since the launch of its Search product in 2019. Yext+Search, known for its differentiated multi-algorithm+approach, leverages fine-tuned versions of BERT, DistilBERT, and MPNET to understand natural language and return relevant results from structured and unstructured content sources. AI+Data+Cleaning, Search Term Clustering, and additional generative features in development use GPT-3 and BLOOM, although the exact LLMs underpinning the technology may change.

“We’ve very intentionally built our platform to be model-agnostic. Different models are well-suited to different tasks, and it’s important that organizations maintain the flexibility to leverage the best possible model for their desired use case,” said Max Shaw, SVP of Product Management at Yext. “With Yext, any business can immediately hit the ground running with out-of-the-box AI in Yext Chat, Yext Search, and various other aspects of our platform. We will continue to innovate on our products as new and better language models emerge, but the Knowledge Graph will always give customers the freedom to use their content with any model they want, in any way they want, regardless of what lies ahead.”

Learn+more about AI and the future of digital experienceswith Yext’s new virtual event series and join the waitlist for Yext Chat at yext.com%2Fchat-beta.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005288r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005288/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.