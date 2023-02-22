LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Wednesday February 22, 2023, has been confirmed as the registration deadline to purchase the inaugural release of the Company’s proprietary Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection, titled “Golden Baboons Mining Club” (GBMC). The Company urges all shareholders, token-holders and NFT enthusiasts to register for the allowlist prior to the February 22nd cut off date to qualify to purchase GBMC NFTs on February 28, 2023. Registrants will be allowed to mint a maximum of 10 NFTS per wallet at the reduced mint price of .03 ETH per NFT.



To register to purchase GBMC NFT’s and for more information, visit our NFT website at: https://goldenbaboons.com/

The GBMC Collection will have a limited release of 8,888 NFTS that are each backed by a ½ gram of gold. And only 10 lucky purchasers from the entire collection will receive a rare legendary GBMC NFT that is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. GBMC holders will be a part of an exciting project roadmap, which includes future staking, spinoff collections, metaverse entertainment and potentially a limited edition Golden Baboon Tequila Bottle.

Additionally, there will be 3 GBMC minting periods at escalating price levels. The first minting will take place the afternoon of February 28 at .03 ETH per NFT, the second minting on March 6 at .04 ETH and the last minting and reveal party is the evening of March 13 at .05 ETH for all non-registered purchasers for any remaining NFTs available. Furthermore, in response to the robust interest in the GBMC collection, AABB and their NFT team are thrilled to have expanded the marketing program over the coming weeks.

Since the NFT project was announced, the Company has opened discussion forums on DISCORD and now conducts NFT team’s twitter spaces every Friday at 1PM EST. Shareholders, token holders and followers of the Company can interact and stay informed on the most recent NFT project developments by following our twitter account at:

https://twitter.com/GoldenBaboons

The GBMC is to be the initial NFT collection from AABB and it is backed by physical gold, like Company’s AABBG token. The Goldenbaboons.com website provides more information on the project and has a sign-up feature to register for the upcoming first mint release of NFTs in February. Also, for merchandise lovers, there are new innovative logo designs to purchase GBMC apparel to support the project. In addition, the site hosts a sample gallery of Golden Baboons NFTs and the “Lore” detailing the originating story of character Ahbibi and the Golden Baboons. In celebration of the GBMC story and collection, the site hosts a captivating hip-hop theme song titled “Join the GBMC”. The track was produced by musical artist BrandYn Burnette, who has over 100 million internet streams.

“Management and our NFT team are super excited to release our very first GBMC NFT art to our supporters that register before February 22nd. This is an amazing synergistic and creative project for AABB because we are a gold mining company and also have our AABBG gold-backed digital token, so it was a logical extension to develop an NFT project related to gold. Our primary goal with the NFT segment is to bring all the elements of AABB together to increase market awareness in an entertaining fashion with the creation of an endearing mascot-like character that embraces the spirit and community of all AABB followers. Consequently, we intend to build shareholder value and loyalty by positioning our own unique GBMC “Baboon Army” in the NFT space,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

