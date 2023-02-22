EVgo Advantage™ Expands to 22 Locations Providing Instant Offers and Promotions for EV Drivers

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that EVgo+Advantage%26trade%3B is now available at select Cumberland Farms and Wawa locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. As a proprietary coupon technology, EVgo Advantage sends EV drivers instant communications and in-store promotions to use while charging,* delivering more value to customers who shop and charge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005352/en/

advantage-pr-1280x720.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

EVgo Advantage enables businesses that host fast chargers with EVgo to connect with their EV charging customer base by offering promotions that help drive engagement, increase sales, and generate customer loyalty. The program can increase foot traffic to participating retail site hosts stores and/or mobile applications, while also enhancing the charging experience for drivers. A 2022 survey conducted by EVgo found that 87% of EV drivers shop at local retailers while charging their vehicles.

“When EVgo first piloted EVgo Advantage in 2019, we knew it was one more way for us to deliver value to our drivers and site host partners. We’re thrilled to be able to offer EVgo Advantage™at select Wawa and Cumberland Farms locations along the East Coast to make charging with EVgo even better than before,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo.

EVgo Advantage first launched at 10 Lucky/Lucky California locations in partnership with The Save Mart Companies. Now available in eight states, the growth of the program to date demonstrates how site host partners can leverage alternative ways to connect with customers.

For more information about the EVgo fast charging network and station locations, visit www.evgo.com.

*Drivers must opt in to EVgo marketing emails to receive in-store promotions.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through the purchase of renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo+eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo+Optima™, EVgo+Inside™, EVgo+Rewards™, and Autocharge%2B, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005352r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005352/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.