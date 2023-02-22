EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that EVgo+Advantage%26trade%3B is now available at select Cumberland Farms and Wawa locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. As a proprietary coupon technology, EVgo Advantage sends EV drivers instant communications and in-store promotions to use while charging,* delivering more value to customers who shop and charge.

EVgo Advantage enables businesses that host fast chargers with EVgo to connect with their EV charging customer base by offering promotions that help drive engagement, increase sales, and generate customer loyalty. The program can increase foot traffic to participating retail site hosts stores and/or mobile applications, while also enhancing the charging experience for drivers. A 2022 survey conducted by EVgo found that 87% of EV drivers shop at local retailers while charging their vehicles.

“When EVgo first piloted EVgo Advantage in 2019, we knew it was one more way for us to deliver value to our drivers and site host partners. We’re thrilled to be able to offer EVgo Advantage™at select Wawa and Cumberland Farms locations along the East Coast to make charging with EVgo even better than before,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo.

EVgo Advantage first launched at 10 Lucky/Lucky California locations in partnership with The Save Mart Companies. Now available in eight states, the growth of the program to date demonstrates how site host partners can leverage alternative ways to connect with customers.

For more information about the EVgo fast charging network and station locations, visit www.evgo.com.

*Drivers must opt in to EVgo marketing emails to receive in-store promotions.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through the purchase of renewable energy certificates. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo+eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo+Optima™, EVgo+Inside™, EVgo+Rewards™, and Autocharge%2B, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

