WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. ( PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit taking place on Febrarury 21 – 23, 2023. Event details are below:



Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00am ET Webcast: https://kvgo.com/citi/portage-biotech-inc-feb-2023

A replay will be available about 12 hours after the conclusion of the live fireside chat, and will be posted on the investors section of the Portage Biotech website one year following the event.

About Portage Biotech Inc.

Portage is clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing multi-targeted therapies to extend survival and significantly improve the lives of patients with cancer. Lead programs in the Portage portfolio include first-in-class invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) small molecule engagers and best-in-class adenosine antagonists. These programs are being advanced using innovative trial designs and translational data to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment. The Company’s unique business model leverages a strong network of academic experts and large pharma partners to rapidly and efficiently advance multiple products. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

Media Relations

Gwendolyn Schanker

[email protected]