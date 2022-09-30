Gogo Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 before the market opens on February 28, 2023. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call & Web Cast
A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com.

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI289cacc58c4d42f7a3edc43627bc60a0

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of September 30, 2022, Gogo reported 3,079 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,777 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,484 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

William Davis

Dave Mellin

+1 917-519-6994

+1 720-840-4788

[email protected]

[email protected]

