LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, today announced that Monica Maheshwari has been named senior vice president, Human Resources and a member of the senior leadership team, effective March 1, 2023.



“We are delighted to welcome Monica to Armstrong. With broad and relevant experience across multiple industries and geographies, she brings new insights and a deep understanding of the power of relationships and values in driving business success,” said Vic Grizzle, president and chief executive officer. “Our people and our culture have long been our most important assets, and I am confident under Monica’s leadership, we will continue to grow and develop our people, increase our organizational efficiency and make progress toward building a more diverse and inclusive organization.”

Maheshwari is a seasoned human resources executive with over 20 years of global human resource experience across multiple industries. She joins Armstrong from DuPont where, since 2015, she served as vice president, Human Resources for the company’s electronics and industrials business, a segment generating $6.5 billion in sales annually with a workforce of 11,000 people. Prior to that, she was vice president, HR for PeroxyChem (an FMC divestiture) and director of HR for FMC Chemicals. Earlier in her career, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc., and Scott Paper Company. Maheshwari graduated from St. Catherine University with a Bachelor of Science in International Business and Economics and earned a Masters from the University of Minnesota in Industrial Relations.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. ( AWI, Financial) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has nearly 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.