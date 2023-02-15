Salt Security Appoints Gilad Gruber as Senior Vice President of Engineering

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

In the newly created role, Gruber will lead engineering and drive technology strategy as Salt continues to advance its API security platform to meet growing demand

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced the addition of Gilad Gruber to the Salt executive team as senior vice president of engineering. A technology veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Gruber brings deep expertise in both consumer and enterprise software solutions. In the newly created role, Gruber will lead engineering functions and drive technology innovation, as the company continues to provide enterprise organizations with the most mature, robust, and intelligent API security solution on the market.

With a valuation of $1.4 billion and total funding of $271 million, Salt Security continues to invest in strengthening its executive team. In 2022, Salt created the positions of Chief People Officer and vice president of customer success, bolstering the company's HR and growing customer success team. With the addition of Gruber as senior vice president of engineering, Salt further extends and deepens its leadership capabilities as the company continues its growth trajectory.

"We are delighted to welcome Gilad to the Salt Security family," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder, Salt Security. "His experience, leadership, and technical vision make him the ideal person to lead our engineering efforts. He's been an entrepreneur himself, he's worked at both startups and large companies, and he's driven successful outcomes many times in the past. Working together with Gilad, we look forward to creating even more value for our enterprise customers, enabling them to secure their and their customers' critical data while mitigating risks and driving key digital initiatives at pace."

"Surging growth in APIs has expanded the application attack surface at an unprecedented rate. As the undisputed leader in API security, Salt has been on the forefront helping companies overcome these new threats," said Gruber. "I am excited to join this amazing team at Salt Security and look forward to further accelerating our technology leadership."

Gruber is a seasoned technology executive, who has managed large distributed global engineering teams, as well as co-founded several startups. Most recently, Gruber served as CTO at the financial technology company, Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), where he led a team of more than 500 engineers in R&D, data, cyber, corporate and production IT. Prior to Payoneer, Gruber held the position of Vice President, Research and Development at Panaya, an agile HDLC company and subsidiary of Infosys. He also served as Senior Vice President of front-end development at Citibank Innovation Center, where he oversaw the development of mobile FX trading, mobile Citi Private bank applications, municipal and high-yield bond trading applications, and MBS risk engines.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed in minutes and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

