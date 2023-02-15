Lendesk Automates Loan Document Submission Through Partnerships with Tech Provider Intellifi and Mortgage Lender Strive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023

The final step in Lendesk's end-to-end digital mortgage experience saves time and adds a layer of security for both Canadian mortgage brokers and lenders

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendesk Technologies, the premier FinTech provider for Canada's mortgage professionals, and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced a partnership with Intellifi, a provider of end-to-end digital lending solutions, and Strive, a trusted CMHC approved residential mortgage lender. Through the first-of-its-kind collaboration, Lendesk will streamline the lending experience for Canadian mortgage professionals – brokers and lenders alike.

Lendesk_Logo.jpg

With this new technology, mortgage brokers can now digitally submit client documents directly from Lendesk's digital mortgage platform, Finmo, to partner lenders via Intellifi. This innovative, secure solution will help simplify the fragmented, antiquated process used by nearly all Canadian lenders by providing a faster turnaround time for brokers and their clients. Strive, well-known for its ingenuity, will be Lendesk's first lender to adopt the new, simplified method.

"Finmo has been an industry leader in client document management since the creation of Smart Documents," said Carter Zimmerman, President of Lendesk. "The addition of this unified and automated document submission to lenders helps brokers securely and efficiently transfer files to the underwriter, adding convenience and streamlining the process while also significantly reducing the potential for fraud."

Traditionally, Canadian mortgage brokers have not had an efficient way to submit an applicant's document to lenders, relying on manually collecting the paperwork and sending via unencrypted email. Now, through this collaboration, brokers will enjoy a safer, faster process when submitting clients' home loan documents, saving time through automation. This technology enables brokers to continue offering a secure, digital experience for their clients while adding a layer of protection when sending sensitive files.

"At Intellifi, we constantly innovate and invest in our platform to match the ever-changing digital lending landscape," said Derek Cook, Vice President and Managing Director of Residential Technology at Intellifi. "This is yet another example of working closely with our partners to help identify and create next-generation digital solutions that enhance the client and underwriter experience."

Lenders that are part of Lendesk's network now have access to the transparency and simplification that comes with an automated document categorization, helping to speed up funding approval. Through this technology, lenders can identify the individual who uploaded the document file, eliminating the need to manually process and identify the source of submissions.

"Since inception, Strive has been committed to creating solutions aimed at simplifying the mortgage process for brokers and customers," said Marty Frenette, President & CEO of Strive. "Not only do these solutions enhance the end experience, they also provide significant efficiency benefits for us as a lender. Our collaboration with Lendesk and Intellifi on direct document submission is based on a mutual commitment to this mission."

In 2023, Lendesk will be expanding the new automated loan document submission, offering to any lender partner that wishes to participate.

Lenders interested in joining the next phase of lender onboarding should reach out to Intellifi at [email protected] or Lendesk, at [email protected]

About Lendesk

Lendesk is a Canadian technology company that is modernizing the mortgage industry for mortgage professionals and lenders. Lendesk operates Finmo, Lender Spotlight, Gateway and Enterprise solutions, with more than 10,000 mortgage brokers using its products. Secure integrations with other industry providers make for an enhanced user experience, while robust bank-grade security measures provide peace of mind. Lendesk was founded in 2014 by former Mortgage Broker Alex Conconi of Conconi Growth Partners.

With employees across Canada, the Lendesk team is composed of world-class software developers, app designers and online security experts. Lendesk is SOC 2 audited annually by KPMG.

For more information and company news, visit Lendesk.com.

About Intellifi

Intellifi Corporation is a wholly owned subsidy of CMLS Financial Solutions Inc. Intellifi provides mortgage lenders in Canada with leading Commercial and Residential Software and Services. With over 20 years of experience, we are the top-rated service provider in the industry and the most advanced digital end-to-end experience in the market. We are experienced, innovative, and open to co-creating solutions that work best for our partners. We are Lending Solutions Simplified.

About Strive

Founded in 2020 and lending in most provinces, Strive is an award winning residential mortgage lender comprised of the industry's best talent and an innovative leadership team with decades of experience. Strive's ultimate goal is to offer industry-leading products and outstanding services to Canadian mortgage brokers and their clients, and to always exceed expectations through its mission to provide "A Better Lending Experience".

favicon.png?sn=AQ50423&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendesk-automates-loan-document-submission-through-partnerships-with-tech-provider-intellifi-and-mortgage-lender-strive-301746745.html

SOURCE Lendesk

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ50423&Transmission_Id=202302150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ50423&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.