SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

Ranked among top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that it has received the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, the highest recognition level at EcoVadis for sustainability performance.

"Being awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal affirms our ongoing commitment to driving responsible business practices," said Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lumentum. "After receiving the EcoVadis Silver Rating in 2019 and Gold Rating in 2022, I am incredibly proud of our employees for their dedication and hard work, which has enabled us to achieve a Platinum Rating in 2023 – placing us among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis."

Lumentum's ongoing mission to uphold the highest standards of social, ethical, and environmental conduct remains a top corporate priority. To highlight a few of Lumentum's commitments to sustainable excellence:

  • Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its global operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030
  • Emission reductions in line with climate science with the Science Based Targets initiative
  • Increase percentage of our electricity from renewable sources to 60% in FY23
  • Divert 90% of non-hazardous waste by fiscal year 2027

"I'd like to recognize the tremendous work and tenacity of our Lumentum global teams," said Misha Rozenberg, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Chief Quality Officer at Lumentum. "Achievement of the EcoVadis Platinum Rating, the highest recognition level at EcoVadis, was no easy feat and required close collaboration and deep partnership across our entire company to make this possible."

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 100,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard.

EcoVadis will be planting a tree on Lumentum's behalf to celebrate Lumentum's completion of the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, through the EcoVadis partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation.

To learn more about Lumentum's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), read their latest CSR report that illuminates the path forward to a more sustainable future.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

Lumentum has been recognized by numerous global organizations for its commitment to ESG and sustainability, including EcoVadis' Platinum Rating and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies. To learn more about Lumentum's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, visit the CSR page on our website and download our latest CSR report

For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

