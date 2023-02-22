Nocera, Inc. Announces Financial Model, the Path to 100m in Revenue

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"),a fully integrated sustainable seafood company focusing on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), provides additional clarity on its path to 100m in revenues through its innovative fish farm recirculating system.

The company plans to open 10 major fish farms in the US. Each with the capacity to launch 500 Nocera RAS tanks each with a maximum capacity of 100 '000 lbs of catfish a year. At maximum capacity an entire farm would yield 50m lbs of fish a year.

Each pound (lb) of fish currently sells for $2 to a fish processor. If processed by Nocera through Nocera's owned processor, each pound of fish would net $3 profit to the company.

With each farm containing 500 tanks, the farm would generate 50m pounds of fish. 50m pounds of fish sold through existing processor relationships would net the company $100m in top line revenue and with current economics upwards of $60m in profit.

In the US, the average person consumes 17 pounds of seafood a year with the entire US population consuming 6B pounds of seafood yearly and growing 5% year on year. A Nocera fish farm operating at maximum capacity would only account for 8.3% of the current US market.

The company expects to announce further developments of its US large scale fish farm plan soon in a model that can be replicated in other states.

"We're extremely excited to address the blue sky opportunity of Nocera. The potential revenues from just one fish farm are huge, which we expect to provide more clarity on very soon. The model uses wholesale prices and margins. As Nocera's other business verticals grow we will be able to grow our margins. I look forward to expanding on our financial plans and our launch of the first facility!" Said Nocera CEO Jeff.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RAS. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RAS fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

