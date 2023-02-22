Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



The Company has scheduled a conference call the next morning, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET to review its year end financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #1239083.

The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on or around Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which will be posted under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .