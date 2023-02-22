Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Record Results: 45% Increase in Quarterly Revenue and First Profitable Quarter as Public Company

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Financial Highlights:

  • Profitable: Net Income of $95,397 in Q2 from a Net Loss of $1,373,858 in the prior year
  • Revenue rose 45% from $923,829 to $1,341,750 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022
  • Gross Profit increased 174% from $261,770 to $716,146 in the same period
  • Operating Expenses decreased 23% from $750,675 to $579,978

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") a leading cannabis technology and marketing platform, announced today that quarterly revenue rose 45% year over year in the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The company also announced that it achieved profitability for the quarter. The financial data reflects the GAAP revenue booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year.

Kurt Rossner, Chief Executive Officer of Leafbuyer stated, "We achieved the best quarter in the Company's existence, even though we streamlined costs and automated many systems. Our growth was significantly higher than the industry average and we are now one of the few publicly traded cannabis marketing firms, that is profitable."

"Our goal is to continue this growth and increase earnings while we build industry leading products. We look to launch some significant updates and enhancements to our platform in 2023 as we continue to scale nationally," Rossner added.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

Learn more at http://www.tech.leafbuyer.com/

Contact:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Vida Almich 720.427.3927
[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739432/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Record-Results-45-Increase-in-Quarterly-Revenue-and-First-Profitable-Quarter-as-Public-Company

img.ashx?id=739432

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.