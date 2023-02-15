Kolinsky Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(23.62%), SPY(6.53%), and MSFT(4.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kolinsky Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kolinsky Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,727 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/15/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $411.29 per share and a market cap of $380.33Bil. The stock has returned -6.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,919-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $212.29 per share and a market cap of $671.71Bil. The stock has returned -30.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-book ratio of 15.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.57 and a price-sales ratio of 8.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,842-share investment in NYSE:FCN. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.9 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, FTI Consulting Inc traded for a price of $159.52 per share and a market cap of $5.49Bil. The stock has returned 9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 774 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $390.79 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $458.34 per share and a market cap of $93.04Bil. The stock has returned -22.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 286.46, a price-book ratio of 18.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 106.59 and a price-sales ratio of 12.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,305-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.19 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $183.27 per share and a market cap of $46.97Bil. The stock has returned -44.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 81.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -437.02 and a price-sales ratio of 14.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

