TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6900 NORTH DALLAS PARKWAY PLANO, TX 75024

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 267 stocks valued at a total of $645.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(12.30%), VOO(6.57%), and BND(4.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 282,006 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.33 per share and a market cap of $108.73Bil. The stock has returned -6.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC bought 38,800 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 39,642. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $208.26 per share and a market cap of $286.55Bil. The stock has returned -6.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC bought 68,905 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 93,159. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.56 per share and a market cap of $24.33Bil. The stock has returned 1.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 41,870 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $90.105 per share and a market cap of $36.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLG by 78,495 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.585 per share and a market cap of $16.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.