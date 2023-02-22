UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE%3AUWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 overall mortgage lender, wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

UWM will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:30 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting: https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FYModynrv.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and transcript will be available on the UWM investor relations website.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holding Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the nation’s largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for 8 consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005869r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005869/en/

