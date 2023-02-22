Codexis Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the grant of an inducement award to the Company’s recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Sri Ryali. As previously announced, Mr. Ryali joined the Company on January 23, 2023. In connection with Mr. Ryali’s appointment, on February 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Codexis’s Board of Directors (the “Committee”) approved an equity grant to Mr. Ryali consisting of (i) a nonstatutory option to purchase up to 372,637 shares of Codexis’ common stock and (ii) restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for 111,791 shares of Codexis common stock as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option has an exercise price of $5.86 per share, the closing price per share of Codexis’ common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Mr. Ryali’s continued service with Codexis through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will entitle Mr. Ryali to receive one share of Codexis’ common stock for each RSU that vests. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each anniversary of the grant date, until the third anniversary of such date, subject to Mr. Ryali’s continued service with Codexis through the applicable vesting dates.

Additionally, on February 10, 2023, the Committee granted three newly hired employees equity awards consisting of an aggregate of (i) options to purchase 78,952 shares of Codexis’ common stock and (ii) RSUs for 33,956 shares of Codexis common stock as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The vesting details and exercise price of these options and RSUs match those of the option and award to Mr. Ryali.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals, in RNA and DNA synthesis and the creation of next generation life science tools, and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners
Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim
(212) 600-1902
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODc1MDI4OCM1NDExODczIzIwMTY1MzQ=
Codexis-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.