AMC Networks Names Kristin Dolan Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks ( AMCX) today announced that Kristin Dolan, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of media and entertainment experience and a longtime AMC Networks board member, has been named chief executive officer, effective February 27, 2023.

Throughout her career, Ms. Dolan has served in a number of leadership roles including most recently as CEO of 605, the audience measurement and data analytics firm she founded in 2016, where she has led all day-to-day business operations including key client relationships, product development, sales, research, finance, legal and marketing.

AMC Networks Interim Executive Chairman James L. Dolan said, “Kristin is a proven executive and operational leader with a track record driving organizational change, a history managing subscription-based businesses, and a deep understanding of audience engagement and advertising. These are areas of critical importance as we transform our company and monetize our high-quality content. With her considerable experience and knowledge of the company, Kristin is the ideal person to lead AMC Networks into its next chapter as we navigate this transformative period in the industry.”

“It’s a privilege to join a company with a long legacy of engaging audiences with excellent storytelling and world-class brands,” said Ms. Dolan. “It’s also where I started my career in the industry. I look forward to bringing my broad experience—across programming, cable operations, and most recently, utilizing data to reimagine television advertising—to leverage AMC Networks’ strong assets, drive the next phase of the company’s growth, and build shareholder value in the coming years.”

Prior to founding 605 and serving as its CEO, Ms. Dolan spent 16 years in various operating roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation, the country’s 6th largest MVPD, including as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she led all aspects of the company’s cable operations with oversight of more than 10,000 employees spanning Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Programming, Marketing, Product Management and Human Resources. She also had oversight of Cablevision Media Sales, the company’s advertising sales division, which was widely recognized for its pioneering data strategy that paved the way for an audience-driven approach to television advertising. Ms. Dolan was a key member of the leadership team that oversaw Cablevision’s 2016 sale to Altice USA for $17.7B, the highest revenue multiple in the history of telecom, and helped to lead the subsequent transition.

Prior to Cablevision, Ms. Dolan held various marketing roles at AMC Networks (then known as Rainbow Media), including in Affiliate Marketing and Distribution, where she began her career in 1989.

In addition to AMC Networks, Ms. Dolan also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), The Wendy’s Company (as well as on Wendy’s Audit and Tech Committees) and Revlon Inc. (on the Audit Committee). She has received wide industry recognition including being named a Cable TV Pioneer and a Multichannel News Wonder Woman and is a recipient of the NCTA Vanguard Award for Distinguished Leadership.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

