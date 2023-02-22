LifeStance to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on March 8, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ( LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its fourth quarter earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on March 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 4226236, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance ( LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,400 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

Investor Contact:
Monica Prokocki
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Brooke Matthews
Director of Public Relations
[email protected]
