Schaeffler honors NN, Inc. with its 2022 Supplier Best Quality Award

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. ( NNBR), a global diversified industrial company, has announced that its Wuxi, China manufacturing plant earned the 2022 Supplier Best Quality Award from the Schaeffler Group at its Supplier Day celebration.

Schaeffler is a producer of rolling elements for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It works with more than 600 suppliers in China, which are evaluated against a scorecard of quality, delivery, and cost performance targets. Of these, NN, Inc. is the only machining supplier to receive the 2022 Supplier Best Quality Award.

“We are honored by the confidence Schaeffler has placed in us to deliver engineered, tight-tolerance solutions at scale,” said Andrew Wall, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer for NN, Inc. “NN is committed to delivering unique customer solutions and we appreciate being recognized for our dedication to quality.”

NN supplies Schaeffler with engineered vehicle transmission system components. One component NN supplies supports the park lock system, a critical safety feature that prevents a vehicle from moving once a vehicle’s gear shifter is placed in park. NN also supplies shift rods that deliver smooth gear shifting. Schaeffler’s transmission systems are used in many makes of vehicles manufactured in China and around the world.

The award is even more notable given the supply chain challenges manufacturers have faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the NN team exceeded expectations in a key area: surface finish. Schaeffler allows an Ra value of 1 micron, and the factory delivered product at 0.6 micron, significantly smoother than required.

“Schaeffler is known in the industry for having exacting standards,” said Fan Lingzhi, Wuxi’s General Manager. “We needed to achieve 100% delivery with zero defects to win this award. I am extremely proud of the team and the customer focus it delivered to exceed Schaeffler’s expectations. Schaeffler is an important customer to NN and to the China team.”

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 30 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Jeff Tryka, CFA
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
616-295-2509

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc0f389a-1984-49b9-99be-9109a46292db

ti?nf=ODc1MDQwOSM1NDEyMDI4IzUwMDEwMDQwNw==
NN-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.