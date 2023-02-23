Augmedix Announces Participation in Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. ( AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that management will attend the Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference taking place virtually on February 21 - 24, 2023.

Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat with Lake Street Capital Markets research analyst Brooks O’Neil at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Management will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Details for the livestream of the fireside chat and webcast replay are below.

Date:Tuesday, February 21
Time:1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47633

Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix management during the conference can contact the IR team at [email protected]. Investors can also register for the conference here.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. ( AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s products extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit augmedix.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
(646) 809-2183
[email protected]
[email protected]

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1MDkwNyM1NDEzMTc1IzIyMDY0NTM=
Augmedix-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.