SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. ( AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that management will attend the Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference taking place virtually on February 21 - 24, 2023.



Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat with Lake Street Capital Markets research analyst Brooks O’Neil at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Management will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Details for the livestream of the fireside chat and webcast replay are below.

Date: Tuesday, February 21 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47633

Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix management during the conference can contact the IR team at [email protected]. Investors can also register for the conference here.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. ( AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s products extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit augmedix.com.

