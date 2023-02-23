ACTON, Mass. and WEST WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( BJDX) (“Bluejay”), and Blood Centers of America (BCA) today announced that they have executed a collaborative agreement to develop commercial relationships to serve unmet needs by utilizing the SymphonyTM Platform in the blood and hospital markets.



As part of the agreement, Bluejay will be recognized as a strategic partner of BCA member organizations, with BCA referring strategic group purchasing organization (GPO) partners and BCA’s member blood centers to Bluejay. Bluejay gains access to BCA members and their network to offer them Bluejay’s innovative solutions. The collaboration also provides opportunities to support clinical studies and explore direct applications for Symphony in the blood supply industry.

“Bluejay and BCA share the strategic vision of addressing the dire, time-sensitive needs of patients in critical care settings,” said Neil Dey, CEO of Bluejay Diagnostics. “This agreement allows us to leverage relationships BCA members have cultivated within their vast hospital network by providing access to new markets under the BCA umbrella.”

“BCA is excited to partner with Bluejay to bring innovation that helps support the sustainability of the blood supply,” said Bill Block, President and CEO of Blood Centers of America, Inc. “Symphony and its products will bring critical care closer to the community, something not previously possible.”



About Blood Centers of America, Inc.:

BCA is a member-owned organization comprised of more than 60 independent blood centers geographically dispersed throughout North America, representing 50 percent of the U.S. blood supply. Along with their core business of providing a substantial portion of U.S. blood supply, BCA members provide a variety of other services including, transfusion services, immunohematology testing, therapeutic apheresis and tissue and cord blood banking. In addition, BCA members provide a variety of human blood products, cells and tissues to the therapeutic, diagnostic and cell therapy industries. Learn more at http://www.bca.coop/.



About Bluejay Diagnostics:

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. is a medical diagnostics company focused on improving patient outcomes using its Symphony System, a cost-effective, rapid, near-patient testing system for triage and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay’s first product candidate, an IL-6 Test for sepsis triage, is designed to provide accurate, reliable results in approximately 20 minutes from ‘sample-to-result’ to help medical professionals make earlier and better triage/treatment decisions. More information is available at www.bluejaydx.com.



About the SymphonyTM System:

Bluejay’s Symphony System (the “Symphony System”) is designed to address the need for simple, reliable, rapid, near-patient testing by providing quantitative measurements of specific biomarkers to determine the need for additional patient care and monitoring. The user-friendly Symphony System will not require any sample preparation or dedicated staff and was shown in published clinical studies to deliver results in approximately 20 minutes.

The Symphony IL-6 Test is a development stage product candidate for investigational use only. It is limited by United States law to investigational use.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to submit a marketing application with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, whether the Company’s cash position will be sufficient to fund operations beyond the date of its anticipated regulatory approval and initial commercialization of the Symphony IL-6 Test, and whether such anticipated regulatory approval will actually occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “suggest”, “will,” and similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements the Company makes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and performance in future periods may be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. This press release speaks as of the date indicated above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements found herein to reflect any future changes in the Company’s expectations of results or any future change in events.



