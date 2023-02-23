N-able and SentinelOne Hit the Road for Security-Focused Partner Roadshow

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, will be hitting the road with SentinelOne (NYSE: S) from March 2 – 16, starting in New York and with stops in London, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, and Cape Town. Partners at the events will have the opportunity to hear the latest from N-able executives, including partner resource updates and a security roadmap session to dive into upcoming features of the N‑able portfolio of tools.

The N-able and SentinelOne roadshow will take place in various global locations in March, including:

The increasing frequency and severity of ransomware attacks are driving significant changes in the cyber insurance market. During the roadshow, MSPs will have the chance to hear from a cyber insurance underwriter to discuss the expected and existing requirements for MSP businesses to not only obtain cyber insurance, but to renew and manage audits as well. The roadshow will also host a “Hear from Your Peer” session, where MSPs will share their stories on making the move from traditional antivirus (AV) or another EDR to SentinelOne and the supporting MDR Services.

“We’re excited to get on the road with the SentinelOne team and get more face time with our partners to have these important discussions around huge topics like security. We have dedicated peer-to-peer sessions, industry expert discussions, and live technical demonstrations from SentinelOne where our partners will learn invaluable insights from their security experts, followed by an open Q&A,” said David Weeks, VP of partner experience at N-able. “This is another great chance for partners to hear from market-leading security experts and socialize with their peers to share insights, learn from one another, and gain a renewed sense of purpose going forward.”

