RENO, Nev., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and present at the Credit Suisse Annual Summit investor conference on February 27-28, 2023 in Vail, Colorado.



The conference is being hosted by the Credit Suisse Global Oil & Gas Team alongside its Utilities, Alternative Energy, and ESG Research Teams.

Mr. Cotton will participate in a live fireside chat on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. MST. An audio webcast of the chat will be streamed online at https://vimeo.com/event/2881476.

Management will also conduct in-person, one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. Attending investors interested in meeting with Aqua Metals management at the conference should contact their Credit Suisse representative. Investors interested in learning more about the conference can contact FNK IR at [email protected].

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

