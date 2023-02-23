Zetron Acquires GeoConex Corporation

Zetron, a global leader in integrated+mission+critical+communications technology, announced today the acquisition of GeoConex Corporation, a developer and integrator of Public Safety and Homeland Security communications systems. The acquisition was completed this week, with financial disclosures included in an Australian+Stock+Exchange+announcement made by Codan Limited (

ASX:CDA, Financial), Zetron’s publicly traded parent company.

GeoConex, a Zetron business partner since 2009, has grown to be a leading reseller of Zetron communications systems. The company also provides computer aided dispatch technology and services that are core to Zetron’s command and control solutions portfolio.

GeoConex was originally founded in 2001, then purchased in 2007 by Craig Dotson and Ken Murphy, who have remained as the company’s majority owners and chief operational executives since that time. GeoConex is headquartered in Knoxville, TN (USA), with additional offices and operations in Tennessee, Georgia and Oklahoma, and sales and service coverage across North America.

“Joining Zetron is a great move for our company, employees, partners, and most importantly, our customers,” said Craig Dotson, CEO of GeoConex. “We’re looking forward to the many new opportunities, benefits, and growth that will be realized from bringing the respective resources of the two companies together.”

With the acquisition, GeoConex becomes a wholly owned division of Zetron, further solidifying and enhancing the collective research and development, sales, and support synergies previously realized through partnership. GeoConex customers will benefit from direct access to a wider range of solutions and services, while Zetron adds development, support, integration, and subject matter expertise to its line of computer aided dispatch and related solutions, which are integral to Zetron’s end-to-end platform of mission critical communications.

“We are very pleased to officially welcome GeoConex into the Zetron family,” said Scott French, President and Executive General Manager of Zetron. “The longstanding collaborative partnership between the two companies makes this a natural fit. By expanding Zetron’s core solutions, services, and integration capabilities, the acquisition will rapidly increase the value and flexibility we can offer our collective mission critical communications customers.”

Zetron has more than 300 employees worldwide, including additions to its development, services, sales, support and back-office teams as a result of the GeoConex acquisition. Zetron is headquartered in Redmond, Washington (USA), with operations throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to serve its growing global customer base in more than 80 countries around the world.

Visit geoconex.com for more information on GeoConex Corporation.

About Zetron

Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always on, always ready — anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @ZetronInc.

