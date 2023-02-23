Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings and Company Updates

4 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (

NTLA, Financial), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, will present its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on February 23, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET.

To join the call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.
  • Please visit this link for a simultaneous live webcast of the call.

A replay of the call will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at www.intelliatx.com, beginning on February 23, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Ian Karp
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1-857-449-4175
[email protected]

Lina Li
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1-857-706-1612
[email protected]

