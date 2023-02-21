Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) ( MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its third quarter fiscal 2023 will be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The same day Management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Dial-in number: 800-225-9448

Conference ID: MICS

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

[email protected]

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.