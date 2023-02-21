Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) ( MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its third quarter fiscal 2023 will be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The same day Management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
Dial-in number: 800-225-9448
Conference ID: MICS

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
[email protected]
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ti?nf=ODc1MDc1MyM1NDEzNzA3IzUwMDA2NDg0Mg==
The-Singing-Machine-Company-In.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.