AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a contract expansion to extend its Location Based Services (LBS) to the 250,000 square foot Outpatient Pavilion at VHC Health and integrate TIBA Parking Systems with VHC Health’s mobile digital front door .

VHC Health provides exceptional medical services as our region’s community health system. In 2022, the Hospital was selected for an 11th consecutive Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ and a 21st consecutive ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group. Virginia Hospital Center is a 453-bed not-for-profit teaching facility and designated as a Magnet ® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. VHC Health earned the 2022 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) 2022 Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 9 and is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network – a national network of independent healthcare organizations.

“The leadership at VHC Health has embraced the importance of a mobile strategy in order to deliver an exceptional patient experience,” said Cody Wimbish, Phunware VP of Program Management & Customer Success. “Since we take a platform approach to tech-enabling the continuum of care, we are able to easily extend VHC Health’s capabilities as they grow and are thrilled to not only support their new Outpatient Pavilion, but also seamlessly integrate parking with their mobile application to help remove an additional layer of friction when patients are on-site.”

Phunware’s digital front door not only delivers feature-rich mobile solutions for healthcare providers, but also offers seamless integrations with third-parties such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs). This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal LBS performance

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics



Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (512) 693-4199