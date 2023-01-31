Couchbase Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after market close.

Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8029 from the United States, or +1 201-689-8029 from international locations. The webcast and a webcast replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website atinvestors.couchbase.com.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

