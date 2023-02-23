SurgePays Announces Distribution Agreement with Capital Candy Co.

BARTLETT, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. ( SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that it has entered into an Distribution Agreement with Capital Candy, Co. a leading, family-owned distributor of wholesale products for its list of over 3,000 convenience stores and bodegas in the New England region.

The ISO agreement presents SurgePays the opportunity to provide Capital Candy’s 3,000 retailers with its full suite of prepaid telecom and fintech products for the underbanked, including Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) applications.

Jeremy Gies, President of SurgePays Fintech, said, “This agreement is a great opportunity for SurgePays to expand our footprint into an area of the country with few stores transacting on the SurgePays network. With our capability to enroll new ACP customers at the store counter, we are especially looking forward to the revenue potential both companies can benefit from this collaboration.

“By providing these much needed financial services and prepaid telecom, including ACP, we expect this to be the first of many similar partnerships to distribute our products and services to the underbanked and underserved across the country. Capital Candy’s sales team can now offer more products and services, like prepaid and gift card programs, to its stores. SurgePays can more quickly expand and ramp up our revenue by utilizing existing distributors’ networks. Our goal is for scores of salespeople nationwide to leverage existing relationships with client stores to roll out the SurgePays fintech platform efficiently and effectively.”

About Capital Candy Co.

Capital Candy Co., Inc. was founded in 1938 by George and Marion Burnes in Montpelier, Vermont. Capital Candy has been serving the New England region for four generations. Its dedicated team is empowered to exceed every expectation for your retail and merchandising needs. Capital Candy offers a diversified sales, marketing, and logistics network to serve over 3,000 customers and is a full service convenience and grocery store wholesaler.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved. SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. SurgePays is aggressively cornering the underbanked market directly to the consumer and in the stores where they shop. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+561 489 5315

