Protolabs Launches Instant Manufacturability Analysis for 3D Printing

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digital manufacturing leader Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) has launched instant design for additive manufacturability (DfAM) analysis on 3D-printed parts through its online quoting platform. The automated feedback enables product developers and engineers to optimize additive designs before parts are printed, which helps accelerate product development and avoid unnecessary production costs by making design adjustments early.

“Protolabs was one of the first digital manufacturing companies to launch automated manufacturability analysis on molded and machined parts—a tool that quickly became essential for our customers during their iterative design process,” said Oleg Ryaboy, Chief Technology Officer, Protolabs. “We’re excited to expand our design for manufacturability suite into 3D printing so customers can take advantage of the same speed and cost-reduction benefits.”

DfAM analysis is available globally on parts uploaded online at protolabs.com for any of the company’s plastic and metal 3D printing technologies. When users receive their quotes, the analysis immediately highlights potential manufacturability advisories concerning thin walls, small gaps, and parts that exceed maximum size restrictions. The launch extends the company’s automated DfAM, also available through its digital network of manufacturing partners at Hubs.

“Our DfAM capabilities significantly improve the 3D printing quoting experience, enabling customers to easily engage with our broad technical offering,” said Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ President and CEO. “I am delighted by the initial customer response.”

Protolabs has also recently broadened its additive material and finishing options. Now, product developers and engineers can choose 3D-printed silicone in multiple levels of shore-A hardness; the material is 100% pure silicone, which is biocompatible and functional at a range of temperatures. Earlier this year, vapor smoothing was launched for select materials, providing enhanced finishes that eliminate rough surfaces and leave a glossy, aesthetic appearance on 3D-printed parts.

The addition of design and production capabilities within 3D printing signals a larger push by Protolabs to bring more manufacturing possibilities to its customer this year. Last week, the company+announced new CNC machining options focused on volume pricing, precision tolerances, and expanded finishes through its digital network at Hubs.

About Us

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005186r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005186/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.