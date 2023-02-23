BILL Earns #1 Spot in G2's 2023 Top 50 Accounting and Finance Software Ranking for the Third Year

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), has been named to G2%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Best+Software+Awards, holding the top position on G2%26rsquo%3Bs+Annual+Best+Software+Products+for+Accounting+and+Finance+Software list for the third successive year.

With a network of over 4.7 million members, BILL solutions empower businesses to automate their finances, providing them greater efficiency, visibility and control over their financial operations. BILL helps businesses save 50% of the time typically spent on the accounts payable process.

Customers rated BILL #1 for Best+Accounting+and+Finance+Software+Products for the second year in a row, and third year overall.

“For over 16 years, BILL has been a pioneer in the financial automation space, and our commitment to innovation for our customers has never been stronger,” said Irana Wasti, Chief Product Officer at BILL. “That’s why we are delighted to be recognized by customers as the industry leader in this space. Our customers play an essential role in our economy and the communities they serve, and we are honored to help them on this journey.”

Here's what customers across industries are saying about BILL:

“BILL is one of the greatest tools that we use to efficiently serve clients with excellence. I love that from any device — phone or computer — our entire team can create, approve, and pay bills from anywhere. Stop messing around with printing and sending checks, figuring out how people want to be paid. Simplify your life, streamline your processes, and use BILL.” - Jeff Hawkins, owner of MyGoodBooks.

“BILL automates my finances and makes my job as easy as it looks. BILL’s approval process with built-in workflows is awesome. I can quickly enter bills or invoices and automatically assign approvers, and don’t have to waste time chasing down approvals. Through BILL, I’m able to store my documents in one place and retrieve them quickly for my customers. BILL helps me stay organized and has saved me so much time.” - Marianne Aguilar, Accounting Lead of SOL 365.

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction+and+Market+Presence+scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

To learn more, view G2%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Best+Software+Awards and read more about G2%26rsquo%3Bs+methodology.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005325r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005325/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.