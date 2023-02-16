KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES GOLD STANDARD TURNING INSERT GRADE WITH ADVANCED COATING TECHNOLOGY

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023

KCP25C grade with KENGold™ coating sets new standard for wear and productivity in steel turning

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), a leader in metal-cutting tools and solutions, has introduced a new, higher performance turning grade with an advanced coating technology. KCP25C with KENGold™ is the first choice for metal-cutting inserts with improved wear and higher metal removal rates for steel-turning applications.

Kennametal_KENGold.jpg

"Our high performance KCP25C grade inserts with KENGold coating technology set a new standard for machinists working across a variety of steel turning applications," said Vice President of Global Product Management Scott Etling. "This gold standard turning insert delivers a one-two performance punch of higher metal removal rates and improved wear resistance, meaning our customers can machine longer and with greater productivity and efficiency than before. Additionally, the insert's gold flank makes it easy to visually identify wear, maximize edge use and reduce waste."

KCP25C is the first-choice carbide grade for turning inserts in general purpose applications in a variety of steel materials and delivers consistent, repeatable performance. KENGold is a proprietary, multi-layer coating technology with enhanced pre- and post-coat processes that deliver an effective thermal barrier for greater crater wear resistance, typically experienced in these types of machining applications.

Key features and benefits of KCP25C with KENGold:

  • Greater wear resistance for more reliable, consistent tool life
  • Improved toughness and reduced chipping
  • Enhanced edge protection for greater machining accuracy and reliability
  • Gold flank makes it easier to identify wear and reduce waste from unused edges
  • Enables increased cutting speeds for increased metal removal rates and higher productivity

KCP25C with KENGold is an example of how Kennametal's global modernization investments are enabling the company to innovate higher-performing products for customers. The company uses nextgeneration chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology to produce the coating while advanced pressing and surface treatment technologies deliver tighter tolerance levels than ever before, resulting in a more consistent, reliable tool life.

Kennametal has released KCP25C with KENGold in the most common insert shapes and styles: C, D, S, T, V and W. Longer term, the company plans to expand on KCP25C with additional turning insert shapes and styles—all featuring the KENGold coating technology.

For more information about the KENGold advanced coating technology and KCP25C grade, visit: https://www.kennametal.com/us/en/products/metalworking-tools/turning/coating-technologies/kengold.html.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Kennametal_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE16191&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-introduces-gold-standard-turning-insert-grade-with-advanced-coating-technology-301748339.html

SOURCE Kennametal

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE16191&Transmission_Id=202302161000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE16191&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.