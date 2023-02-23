YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI), the global retailer and innovator of premium outdoor products, today announced the appointment of Mike McMullen as its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. McMullen has served as YETI’s Interim CFO since October 2022.

“Mike’s depth of financial expertise and business insight coupled with his extensive knowledge of YETI made an immediate and positive impact as he seamlessly took on the role of Interim CFO late last year,” said Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and our team, I am pleased to officially welcome him as our Chief Financial Officer and am confident he will continue to be a strong leader for the Company.”

Mr. McMullen joined YETI in 2016 as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis before being promoted to Vice President, Finance in 2017. Mike was a key member of the team that led YETI through our successful initial public offering in 2018. He has over 20 years of experience leading FP&A, treasury management, and strategic and demand planning across omnichannel tech and consumer products companies.

Said Mr. McMullen, “I look forward to leading our finance organization while continuing to partner with Matt and the entire senior leadership team as we look to grow the brand, drive innovation and maximize long-term value for shareholders.”

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005605/en/