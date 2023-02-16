Travelzoo Wins Two Golds at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the highest award possible in two categories at the highly regarded 2022 Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs). The awards were announced at a ceremony held in Toronto.

Travelzoo's golds were awarded in the categories of "Best Consumer Photo Journalism" and "Best Consumer Email Newsletter Design" for its weekly Top 20® newsletter. Launched in 1999, Travelzoo's Top 20, an official weekly list of the best travel deals, is published in the world's longest-running travel deals newsletter. Today it remains a classic not to be missed. Every Wednesday at 11am local time, over 30 million travel enthusiasts follow the announcement of the week's very best travel offers curated by Travelzoo's staff.

Travelzoo's team of producers work to identify the very best travel offers from thousands of travel companies around the world. Offers are rigorously and independently researched, and availability is test-booked, before being recommended for inclusion in the Top 20.

In addition to the two gold awards for first place, Travelzoo in Canada was shortlisted in three other award categories, including "Best Consumer Lifestyle Article", "Best Consumer Blog Column/Video/Podcast" and "Best B2C Web Site".

The COPAs were established in 2009 and are held in high regard within the media sector due to their industry-neutral approach. The judging panel consists of the best minds in advertising, art direction, broadcast, digital, magazines, newspapers and web design. This year, the judging panel included Julie Carl, Senior Editor of the Toronto Star, and Andy Holloway, editor of Financial Post Magazine. Hundreds of media companies across Canada submitted applications for the 2022 COPAs.

Find out why Travelzoo is the choice of judges, industry experts, and more than 30 million members around the globe. Become a Travelzoo member today: travelzoo.com/signup.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Aizaz SheikhToronto
+1 647 981 5742
[email protected]

Paige CramNew York
+1 609 668 0645
[email protected]

Cat JordanLondon
+44 77 7678 1525
[email protected]

