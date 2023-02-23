TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)(FSE:CB82) announces today that it has appointed Bruno Baillavoine Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Baillavoine was originally appointed to the Board as an independent director in May of 2021.

The Board's evolution reflects the Company's focus on becoming a leading global graphite supplier to the fast-growing Electric Vehicle market. The appointment of Mr. Baillavoine enhances the corporate governance of Gratomic with an independent director acting as Chair.

"It is with great pride that I take on the role of Chair of the Board of this exciting and challenging project at such an opportune time," said Baillavoine. "Gratomic hasvaluable assets in the form of high-quality vein graphite. It has Management, Commercial and Technical teams with a proven record that is World class in the Graphite sector. In addition, I am confident that Gratomic has the right strategy to become a key Partner in the Electric Vehicle battery supply chain."

Bruno Baillavoine is UK Managing Director of the Paris Head-Quartered Pericles Group. They are a leading Consulting Firm in the field of Banking, Finance, Asset Management and Insurance. They provide innovative solutions, from operational strategy to successful implementation to over 500 institutional clients.

Bruno is a Director of ESG.AI Technologies Inc., a fully reporting ESG data analytics company that offers a revolutionary platform for Enterprises, Asset Managers, Banks etc. to help them understand and analyse ESG data and scores. ESGai is partnered with Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group Business.

Bruno is also a Director of Cel-Sci, a leading Biotech company listed on the NYSE engaged in intent to cure for head and neck cancer patients. The company has an immunotherapy drug that has completed its phase three trials and is pursuing regulatory approval as a non-toxic treatment for Cancer.

Baillavoine is an Entrepreneurial Manager, Strategist, Innovator and Business builder, with a record of creating substantial sustained growth and strong profitability in a broad range of businesses. He is an experienced CEO, Chairman, and Independent Director with successes ranging from small companies to large multinationals.

"We chose Bruno to fill this role based on his experience and expertise. I fully support his appointment as Chair of the Board," stated Arno Brand, President & CEO, Gratomic. "Having Bruno Chair the Board will give me more time to focus on my role as CEO. This separation of duties will allow us to streamline the day-to-day operations within the Company, providing everyone more time to focus on various important business items simultaneously."

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is committed to becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to establish a strong position in the electric car battery supply chain. With the ongoing development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso Graphite Project, Gratomic is setting itself apart by seeking unique high-quality assets around the world. The Company remains true to its roots and will continue to explore graphite deposits with development potential. The Company ranked third among the top 10 preforming TSX Venture 50™ mining stocks of 2022.

Large quantities of high-grade graphite concentrate have been shipped for testing following early positive results to confirm its suitability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its intended target markets. The Company will keep the public informed on the status of these tests and will announce the results as soon as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

The Company has entered into a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element in supporting Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications through integrating its advanced atomic layered deposition technology to the coating of anode Graphite powders post micronizing and spheronizing.

