Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating whether the Board of Directors of AlerisLife Inc. ("AlerisLife" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALR) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to ABP Acquisition LLC (“ABP”). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $1.31 in cash for each share of AlerisLife common stock owned.

The investigation concerns whether: (i) AlerisLife's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $1.31 per share merger consideration adequately compensates AlerisLife's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $1.50 per share, $0.19 above the per-share merger consideration.

If you own shares of AlerisLife and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Falr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

