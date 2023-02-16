SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 634 stocks valued at a total of $697.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.91%), MSFT(3.05%), and GOOGL(2.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 202,440-share investment in ARCA:SPXS. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.86 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $17.73 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 22,365 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/16/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.2967 per share and a market cap of $1,244.98Bil. The stock has returned -29.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 14,853 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/16/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $156.3101 per share and a market cap of $2,473.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-book ratio of 43.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC bought 8,567 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 10,398. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $241.69.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $243.6 per share and a market cap of $17.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a price-book ratio of 4.44.

During the quarter, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC bought 51,064 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 76,138. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.64.

On 02/16/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $36.61 per share and a market cap of $34.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

