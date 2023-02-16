STANSBERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $484.00Mil. The top holdings were BKI(5.05%), CVS(4.55%), and ATVI(4.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STANSBERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STANSBERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 258,700 shares of NYSE:BKI for a total holding of 395,703. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.78.

On 02/16/2023, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $64.425 per share and a market cap of $10.05Bil. The stock has returned 6.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 591,078 shares in NYSE:TGNA, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.16 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Tegna Inc traded for a price of $20.585 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -1.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tegna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 271,847-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STANSBERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 116,883 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/16/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.85 per share and a market cap of $197.02Bil. The stock has returned -31.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 175,523 shares in NYSE:UHAL.B, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.91 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $58.27 per share and a market cap of $11.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

