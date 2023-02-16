Mangham Associates,LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $69.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(30.60%), VT(25.33%), and VTV(16.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mangham Associates,LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mangham Associates,LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 210,492 shares. The trade had a 24.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.34.

On 02/16/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.42 per share and a market cap of $8.41Bil. The stock has returned -0.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mangham Associates,LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 4,550 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.29 per share and a market cap of $284.36Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Mangham Associates,LLC bought 10,377 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 12,281. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $105.6884 per share and a market cap of $73.15Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

During the quarter, Mangham Associates,LLC bought 4,509 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 82,345. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/16/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $144.18 per share and a market cap of $105.48Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

Mangham Associates,LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GNR by 5,585 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.19.

On 02/16/2023, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $60.09 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned 4.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a price-book ratio of 751.13.

